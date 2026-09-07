Nancy Kerrigan Helps Desert Figure Skating Club Celebrate 40 Years

The Desert Figure Skating Club celebrated four decades of skating in the Coachella Valley this weekend with a special guest on the ice.

Olympic silver medalist Nancy Kerrigan joined the nonprofit's 40th anniversary celebration at the Berger Foundation Iceplex, where she spent time with skaters of all ages, shared her experience and offered encouragement.

Kerrigan, who won silver at the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway, became one of the most recognizable athletes at those Games following an attack that took place about a month before the Olympic competition.

More than 30 years later, Kerrigan said the experience taught her something about her own strength that she hopes others can carry with them.

"I think I'm stronger than I think," Kerrigan said. "We are all stronger than we think."

She said difficult experiences can reveal an inner strength people may not realize they have.

"We all have that capability and that power within us that we don't realize we can tap into," Kerrigan said.

For the Desert Figure Skating Club, having Kerrigan at the anniversary celebration was an opportunity for local skaters to learn directly from an Olympic athlete.

Club members praised Kerrigan for spending time with skaters in a personal setting and for giving back to the skating community.

"It's been so great to interact with her in such a one-on-one setting and in this group environment," one club member said. "It's been great to have her here. We're so thankful."

Kerrigan also spoke about the importance of the people who helped her throughout her own skating career.

"It's a privilege to be able to help and give back, actually, because I had so many people in the community of skating help me," Kerrigan said.

The weekend celebration marked 40 years of the Desert Figure Skating Club and its continued efforts to support skaters in the Coachella Valley.

For those taking part, the anniversary was about more than celebrating the club's history. It was also about inspiring the next generation of skaters.

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