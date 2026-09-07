The Pulse: What’s Trending Today on NBC Palm Springs

What’s making headlines on the NBC Palm Springs website? Digi Dave is taking viewers through some of the stories and features getting the most attention across the station’s digital platforms.

Digi Dave, the station’s digital content manager, also explained how he got his nickname.

“When my boss hired me, both our names were David, and he insisted there can only be one David,” he said. “So I became Digi Dave.”

Welcome to The Pulse, a new segment highlighting what’s trending across the NBC Palm Springs website, Instagram and social media channels.

Among the top stories on the website is a fatal death investigation in Palm Desert, where a suspect has been arrested.

The public safety section also features coverage of Hurricane Marie, which brought dangerous surf and flooding concerns to Southern California.

In the California, U.S. and World section, viewers can find coverage of a California man charged with allegedly molesting three girls at a YMCA summer camp.

Digi Dave also highlighted features available directly from the NBC Palm Springs homepage.

One is the video player prominently displayed on the website, where viewers can watch the latest NBC Palm Springs newscast. The broadcast is replayed throughout the day, giving viewers another way to catch up if they missed it when it originally aired.

Another highlighted section is the station’s promotions page, where viewers can find opportunities to win prizes and other items.

Among the current promotions are tickets to see the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The Pulse is designed to give viewers a quick look at what’s happening across NBC Palm Springs’ digital platforms and point them toward stories, videos and promotions they may have missed.

And with Digi Dave now helping guide viewers through the station’s digital content, The Pulse offers another way to stay connected with what’s happening across the Coachella Valley and beyond.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.