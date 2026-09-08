CSUSB Offering Free 10-Week Mini MBA Program in Palm Desert

Cal State San Bernardino is offering a free 10-week Mini MBA program in Palm Desert for people looking to start a business or grow an existing company.

The program begins September 18 and will be held at the Palm Desert Entrepreneurial Resource Center. It is designed for entrepreneurs and business owners in the Coachella Valley who want practical tools to build sustainable, scalable businesses.

Classes will cover topics including finance, human resources, scaling a business and using artificial intelligence to improve efficiency. The program also includes a focus on business AI and cybersecurity.

“The Mini MBA is designed for people in the community,” a program representative said. “It’s one of our outward-facing programs designed for people who are looking to start their own business or simply looking for tools to help them grow their business or take it to a new level of growth that is sustainable and scalable for the long term.”

The program is called a Mini MBA because courses are taught by faculty from CSUSB’s School of Entrepreneurship and School of Cybersecurity.

And for people balancing a business with other responsibilities, organizers say there is no homework.

Registration is available through the CSUSB School of Entrepreneurship website. The program is free for participants and will take place at the Palm Desert Entrepreneurial Resource Center beginning September 18.

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