Girl Scouts Announce Two New Cookies Coming in 2027

Girl Scouts are adding two new treats to their lineup in 2027, including a cookie designed with food-allergy concerns in mind and another made specifically for dogs.

The first new cookie, Sparkables, is a crunchy oatmeal cookie featuring chocolate chips and sprinkles. It was developed in a facility designed to avoid the nine major food allergens.

That could make Sparkables an option for more customers with certain food-allergy concerns, although consumers should always check the product's current ingredient and allergen information before purchasing.

The second new addition is not intended for people at all.

The blueberry muffin-flavored treat, called Patch Cows, is being introduced as a treat for dogs. So while it may sound tempting, it's one cookie humans should leave for their four-legged friends.

The new offerings will join the Girl Scout cookie lineup beginning in 2027, giving customers something new to look forward to during the next cookie season.

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