Healthy Desert, Healthy You Summit Returns to Rancho Mirage With Expanded Focus on Community Health

The Desert Healthcare District and Foundation is inviting residents to attend its third annual Healthy Desert, Healthy You Summit on Thursday in Rancho Mirage, offering a full day of discussions focused on improving health and well-being across the Coachella Valley.

The free event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort and Spa. Organizers say the summit will address several of the region's most pressing health challenges, including healthcare access, behavioral health, workforce development and housing.

This year's event features an expanded agenda after residents and community leaders requested broader conversations that go beyond environmental health. The summit will bring together speakers from a variety of local healthcare and community organizations to share insights and discuss solutions.

Panel discussions throughout the day will explore issues impacting communities across the Coachella Valley. Some of the afternoon sessions will be moderated by NBC Palm Springs' Thalia Hayden and members of the station's news team.

In addition to educational sessions and panel discussions, attendees will have the opportunity to receive free flu and COVID-19 vaccinations through a partnership with Coachella Valley Pharmacy.

The Healthy Desert, Healthy You Summit is free and open to the public.

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