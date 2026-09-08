NFL Season Kicks Off, Bringing New Business to Coachella Valley Bars and Restaurants

As the Coachella Valley heads into the fall and winter months, local businesses are looking forward to leaving behind what many call the summer "slow season."

While cooler temperatures and the return of seasonal residents are expected to bring more people out, local bars and restaurants say there's another major reason they are optimistic: the return of football.

With the NFL season just hours away, businesses such as Roc's Firehouse Grille and Kitchen 86 are preparing for bigger crowds as football fans return to their favorite spots to watch games.

For employees, that increased business can mean more shifts, longer hours and bigger tips.

"They definitely feel it when they're not here, but when they are here, they're happier," one local employee said. "They get more shifts, longer days and bigger tips."

The summer months can be particularly challenging for businesses in the desert. With extreme heat keeping people indoors and many seasonal residents away, restaurants and bars often see fewer customers.

But as temperatures begin to drop, business owners are expecting that trend to change.

"Being the summer season, all the snowbirds are gone and it's hard to get people in here," one employee said. "But I think as it's going to cool down, a lot of people are going to start wanting to come out. I think this is going to be a good year for the NFL football season."

Football's financial impact can also be significant.

According to a DIRECTV for Business NFL profit calculator, restaurants can generate approximately $23,000 in incremental profit over the course of a football season.

For local businesses, that additional revenue can be especially important after a slower summer.

"It definitely makes it challenging, but at the end of the day, this place fills up very quickly," a local business employee said. "A lot of people are first come, first serve for TVs, but as soon as the season ends, we definitely feel it."

The impact of sports—or the lack of them—can be felt throughout the local hospitality industry.

"When sports are done, you definitely feel the lack of sports," another employee said. "It doesn't bring as many people around for sure."

Now, with football back, businesses are hoping to welcome back regular customers while attracting new faces.

Some workers believe the summer heat may have kept people at home, where they could watch sports, save money and avoid the desert temperatures.

"Maybe because of the heat they've stayed inside, stayed at home, watched whatever sports they like to watch at home and saved money," one employee said. "So it would be really nice to see some of these people come back out."

The new football season also brings plenty of excitement for fans, with the opening matchup featuring a Super Bowl rematch between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

For Coachella Valley bars and restaurants, however, the excitement extends beyond the field.

As temperatures cool and football fans fill seats, local businesses are hoping the start of the NFL season signals the beginning of a much-needed boost heading into the busy fall and winter months.