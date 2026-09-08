Palm Desert Chamber to Host City Council Candidate Forum Ahead of Election

The Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 2026 City Council Candidate Forum later this month, offering voters a chance to hear directly from candidates before Election Day.

The free public event is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Family YMCA of the Desert in Palm Desert. The forum is designed to help residents learn more about the candidates and the issues facing the city ahead of the Nov. 3 municipal election.

During the forum, candidates will answer questions submitted by community members on topics and priorities important to Palm Desert residents and businesses. The discussion is intended to give voters a better understanding of each candidate's perspectives and priorities.

The Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce says it is a nonpartisan organization and does not endorse or support any candidate. Organizers say the forum is intended to promote civic engagement by providing voters with factual information in a neutral setting before ballots are cast.

Palm Desert voters will elect City Council representatives for Districts 4 and 5 in the Nov. 3 General Municipal Election.

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