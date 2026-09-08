Palm Desert City Council to Consider New Contractor for Library Design Project

The Palm Desert City Council is expected to vote Thursday on whether to hire Barnhart Reese Construction to take over the design of the city's new library project after the original contractor was removed when the project exceeded the city's budget.

The planned library is slated to be built on Palm Desert's Civic Center campus. City officials say the original design, developed by Tilden-Coil Constructors, came in well above the city's $30 million budget.

Rather than continue developing a project the city could not afford, officials ended Tilden-Coil's involvement and are seeking a new approach to reduce costs while keeping the project moving forward.

If approved, Barnhart Reese Construction would assume responsibility for the existing design plans and rework them to bring the project within budget. Thursday's vote would authorize more than $2 million for the redesign phase only and would not approve construction of the library itself.

Once the redesign is complete, the City Council will consider whether to approve the updated plans and move forward with construction of the new library.

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