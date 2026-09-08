Palm Springs Aerial Tramway closes today for annual maintenance

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway closed today for its annual maintenance shutdown and won't reopen until Monday, October 5.

During the shutdown, crews will repaint the inside of the tramcar cabins and rebuild the carriage on cabin two, the part that supports the cabin as it rides along the track ropes, according to Chris Bartsch, the Tramway's vice president of tramway systems. Technicians will also service the tram's control systems, and officials will run annual permit testing to make sure the ride meets safety standards.

Tramway General Manager Nancy Nichols said the yearly closure gives the maintenance team time to get through projects that can't happen while the tram is running for guests. "This work helps ensure the continued safety, reliability, and enjoyment of the Tramway for all our guests," Nichols said, adding that the team looks forward to welcoming riders back in October.



