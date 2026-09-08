Palm Springs Announces Lineup for Fifth Annual Pride on the Page Book Festival

The Palm Springs Public Library Foundation has announced the full lineup for its fifth annual Pride on the Page Book Festival, a free event celebrating LGBTQ+ authors, storytellers and the community.

The festival will take place Saturday, November 14, at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, featuring both daytime and evening programs.

Among the newly announced guests are comedian Murray Hill, actor Tim Bagley and Grammy-nominated country artist Ty Herndon. Herndon will discuss his memoir and his journey as the first major male country music singer to publicly come out as gay.

The festival will also include author panels, book signings, free book giveaways, opportunities to connect with local community organizations and a special celebration marking the event's fifth anniversary.

Admission is free for both the daytime and evening programs, though organizers say separate registration is required for each event.

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