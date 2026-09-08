Palm Springs Business Expo and Taste of Palm Springs Returns Sept. 16

The 2026 Palm Springs Business Expo and Taste of Palm Springs is set to return on Wednesday, Sept. 16, bringing together local businesses, restaurants and entertainment for one of the city's signature community events.

The event will be held at Indian Canyons Golf Resort and will feature more than 100 businesses showcasing their products and services, along with more than 40 restaurant and beverage partners offering samples of food and drinks from across Palm Springs.

Guests will also enjoy live entertainment, including a Rod Stewart tribute band, adding to an evening that celebrates the city's business community and culinary scene.

General admission tickets are $40. VIP tickets are $90 and include early entry as well as access to a premium wine tasting experience.

The annual event offers attendees an opportunity to discover local businesses, sample food and beverages from area restaurants, and connect with members of the Palm Springs business community.

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