Palm Springs City Manager Scott Stiles Announces Retirement After 43 Years

Palm Springs City Manager Scott Stiles is retiring November 1 after more than 43 years in public service, including more than three years leading the City of Palm Springs.

During his tenure, Stiles oversaw major projects and investments focused on infrastructure, public safety, homelessness and economic development.

Among his accomplishments was helping secure $50 million in bridge funding following Tropical Storm Hillary, which caused significant damage across the region. Stiles also oversaw the opening of the city’s Navigation Center, which provides 135 units of emergency overnight housing.

Stiles also helped advance several major city projects, including the renovation of the Sunrise Park library, development of a new fire station and the $135 million expansion of the Palm Springs Convention Center.

His retirement marks the end of a public service career spanning more than four decades.

The city says it will begin its search for a new city manager in the coming weeks. The position will be responsible for overseeing the city’s day-to-day operations and continuing work on major projects and priorities in Palm Springs.

Stiles will remain city manager through November 1.

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