Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival Accepting Entries for 10th Anniversary Season

Riverside County students have an opportunity to showcase their creativity as the Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival begins accepting submissions for its 10th anniversary season.

The festival is open to elementary, middle and high school students throughout Riverside County. Organizers are accepting original play submissions through March 29.

Winning students will receive professional mentorship, a $500 scholarship and the opportunity to have their work presented as a staged reading performed by professional actors.

The Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival is designed to encourage young storytellers while giving students firsthand experience in the world of live theater. The annual program connects aspiring playwrights with theater professionals who help bring their original works from the page to the stage.

The 10th annual Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival is scheduled for June 6, celebrating a decade of supporting young writers and showcasing student talent from across Riverside County.

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