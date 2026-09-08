Piero's Pizzavino Stays Open Through Summer, Investing in Staff and Customers

While many Coachella Valley restaurants scale back operations or close during the slower summer months, Piero's Pizzavino is taking a different approach by remaining open year-round.

Owner Sherry said closing for the summer was never an option because she wants to continue serving customers while maintaining the restaurant's bar business and experienced staff.

"I want to provide the standard of food for everybody year-round," Sherry said. "I do not want to lose any of my bar business, which you do. There's other businesses that shut down, country clubs shut down, so this becomes a local hangout."

Sherry said staying open throughout the summer helps the restaurant retain experienced employees, continue serving loyal customers and prepare for the return of the busy winter season.

That commitment is especially meaningful for employees like Executive Chef Eric, who said year-round employment provides financial stability while helping the kitchen staff remain together.

"Part of it is keep working hard, doing things with love, with ethic, and that's all you need, and consistency," Eric said. "That's the key."

According to the National Restaurant Association, about 30% of restaurants fail within their first year, and nearly 80% close within five years.

Customers say they appreciate having one of their favorite local restaurants remain open during the quieter months, when dining options across the valley become more limited.

"Our selections have dwindled down dramatically," one customer said. "Even before they dwindled down, though, this is the place I love to go to."

While many businesses wait for seasonal visitors to return, Piero's Pizzavino is investing in its employees and customers now, with the goal of building a stronger foundation for the busy season ahead.

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