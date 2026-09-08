Rancho Mirage man seeks legal counsel after alleged license plate camera error

A Rancho Mirage man is questioning how his name became connected to a vehicle he says he has never owned after receiving a notice from the California Highway Patrol.

Michael Harrington said the notice accused him of displaying an out-of-state license plate, which he says could have legal consequences.

Although the document was not a traffic ticket or court indictment, Harrington said its wording concerned him because it identified the alleged violation as a misdemeanor.

“To me, that's very serious,” Harrington said. “That's a crime.”

Harrington said the vehicle described in the notice does not belong to him and that he has never owned or had any connection to it.

“But I don't own this car, and I've never owned this car,” he said. “I've never had anything to do with this car.”

Harrington believes the issue may have stemmed from an automated license plate reader, or ALPR, incorrectly identifying the vehicle or connecting it to his name.

Privacy advocate Dion Johnson, founder of Indie Me AI, said errors involving automated license plate recognition technology are not uncommon.

“ALPRs have been faulty since their inception,” Johnson said, citing concerns over vehicles being misidentified.

Harrington said the situation has been stressful and that he is seeking legal counsel to determine what steps he should take.

Johnson also recommends that people who believe they have been incorrectly identified through automated license plate technology seek legal advice.

Harrington said he contacted Colorado authorities and confirmed that the person listed as the owner of the vehicle lives in Colorado.

He said he still does not understand why the notice was sent to him.

There is generally no violation simply because a vehicle with an out-of-state plate travels to Palm Springs. The circumstances surrounding vehicle registration and residency can determine whether California registration requirements apply.

NBC Palm Springs reached out to the California Highway Patrol for comment via phone but had not received a response at the time of the report.

Harrington said he is still waiting for answers from CHP and remains uncertain about what will happen next.