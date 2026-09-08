Rick Sanchez Sworn In as Cathedral City Police Chief

Rick Sanchez was sworn in Tuesday as Cathedral City’s new chief of police, formally taking over leadership of the department serving more than 52,000 residents.

Sanchez had been serving as the department’s acting chief since December, when former Chief George Crum retired.

With his swearing-in, Sanchez will now lead the Cathedral City Police Department as its permanent chief.

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