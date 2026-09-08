Two Men Arrested After Alleged Copper Theft at Coachella Rite Aid

Two men are behind bars after Riverside County sheriff's deputies say they were caught stealing copper from a business in Coachella.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a reported burglary Sunday night near Avenue 51 and Cesar Chavez Street. Authorities say two suspects were seen on the roof of a Rite Aid store.

When deputies arrived, investigators allege they found the men stealing copper from the building. Both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Authorities identified the suspects as 27-year-old Luis Alberto Mendez and 29-year-old Jesus Rabelar Miranda. They were booked on suspicion of conspiracy, burglary and vandalism.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the investigation remains ongoing. The allegations have not been proven in court, and the suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

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