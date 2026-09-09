Coachella Valley Cities to Honor Lives Lost on 9/11 With Ceremonies

Several Coachella Valley cities will honor and remember the lives lost in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with commemorative ceremonies Friday.

This year marks 25 years since the attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.

Morning remembrance ceremonies are planned in Cathedral City, Palm Springs and Indio, giving residents an opportunity to reflect on the lives lost and the lasting impact of September 11.

In Indio, the city will unveil a new memorial statue featuring a 12-foot steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center site in New York.

The memorial is part of the city's effort to preserve the memory of those who died and recognize the significance of the 25th anniversary.

Additional commemorative events are planned later Friday in Desert Hot Springs and La Quinta.

The ceremonies come as communities across the country mark a quarter-century since the attacks and remember the victims, first responders and others whose lives were forever changed.

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