Juvenile Detained After Bomb Threat Prompts Palm Springs High Lockdown

A juvenile is in custody on suspicion of making a false bomb report that prompted a lockdown at Palm Springs High School Wednesday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

The campus was placed on lockdown at approximately 11:30 a.m. as police investigated the reported threat. The lockdown was lifted about two hours later after law enforcement completed its investigation.

Police said all students and staff were safe and the campus was cleared.

The Palm Springs Unified School District said there was no verified threat to students or staff after the investigation was completed and that normal school operations resumed.

The high school has approximately 1,400 students.

Police later identified and detained a juvenile suspected of making the false bomb report. The case against the juvenile will be submitted to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The investigation remains active, according to Palm Springs police.

School officials acknowledged that the incident was concerning for students, families and staff and thanked the school community for its patience and cooperation while authorities investigated the report.

No injuries were reported.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, additional identifying information was not released.

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