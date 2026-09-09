Local & Community
Mayor Max III Turns Four, Draws Hundreds to Idyllwild Birthday Bash
Mayor Max III, Idyllwild’s popular canine mayor, recently celebrated his fourth birthday, drawing hundreds of visitors to the mountain community for a celebration that local businesses say provided an economic boost.
Visitors packed downtown Idyllwild to celebrate Mayor Max, with supporters lining up to meet the town’s four-legged politician. Among those attending was Palm Springs Councilmember Rhonda Hart.
“It’s exciting, but I’m a little jealous that he has so much attention,” Hart said. “So many people standing in line to shake his paw.”
The birthday celebration also brought customers into local businesses, with shop owners saying the crowds moved throughout downtown during the event.
“It definitely brings people to town, and then the people mill into our store for sure, and then some of the other stores,” one business owner said. “So we love them.”
Mayor Max’s supporters can also become part of the town’s unofficial political machine. Visitors to Idyllwild who have children or pets can receive a certificate making them a deputy mayor of Idyllwild.
Phyllis Mueller, Mayor Max’s chief of staff, said the effort is about more than having fun with the town’s canine mayor. She said the events are designed to bring people together, support local businesses and introduce more people to Idyllwild.
“It means more business and prosperity for the town, but mainly we uplift the spirits of everybody,” Mueller said. “It’s just a happy, nonpartisan, nonpolitical way to do politics in Idyllwild.”
Mayor Max has developed a following that crosses political lines, with visitors drawn to the novelty of having a dog serve as the town’s unofficial mayor.
“He’s fun. It’s unique,” one visitor said.
Now four years old, Mayor Max continues to attract visitors and attention to Idyllwild, with his birthday celebration providing another example of how the town’s unusual mayor has become part of its identity — and its tourism economy.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 9, 2026
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