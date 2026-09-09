Palm Springs Ben & Jerry’s Fundraiser Supports Local Dispatchers

A sweet treat helped support local dispatchers in Palm Springs Thursday as the downtown Ben & Jerry’s shop hosted a community fundraiser.

The event was held from 1 to 5 p.m., with 20% of proceeds going toward the 2027 Dispatch Appreciation Dinner, an event recognizing the work of local emergency dispatchers.

Community members who stopped by for ice cream also had the opportunity to meet some of the people behind the counter serving up the treats.

The fundraiser was part of Ben & Jerry’s broader community-focused mission, according to the local shop.

“The best thing about Ben and Jerry’s is that we can do this,” a representative said. “This is part of our mission statement.”

The representative said the company’s focus on social and economic impact provides opportunities to support organizations and people in the communities where its shops operate.

“We know how important it is to be in the community because we live in the community,” the representative said.

The fundraiser offered a simple way for Palm Springs residents to enjoy ice cream while helping support the people who answer emergency calls and help connect residents with first responders.

Organizers said the event drew a strong turnout, with the afternoon’s pleasant temperatures providing an added incentive for people to stop by for a scoop.

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