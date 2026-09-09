Palm Springs Police Invite Community to ‘Walk With a Cop’ Event

Palm Springs residents will have an opportunity to connect with local police officers while learning about pedestrian safety during the Palm Springs Police Department’s second “Walk With a Cop” event.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26, beginning at 7 a.m. at the Forever Marilyn statue in downtown Palm Springs.

The morning will begin with a short pedestrian safety class, followed by a community walk with Palm Springs police officers.

The event is open to people of all ages, with multiple groups and walking distances available.

Police say the safety portion of the event is designed for everyone, including experienced walkers, runners and cyclists who regularly navigate Palm Springs streets.

“Pedestrian safety is big,” one department representative said. “We have a lot of running groups, a lot of walking groups in Palm Springs.”

The department says the class will focus on ways pedestrians and other road users can stay safe and protect themselves while traveling throughout the community.

Following the safety presentation, participants will have the chance to walk alongside officers in a more informal setting, providing an opportunity for residents to meet members of the department and ask questions.

Registration is encouraged and is available through the Palm Springs Police Department’s website and social media pages.

The event is part of the department’s community outreach efforts and comes as Palm Springs continues to emphasize pedestrian and roadway safety for people walking, running and cycling throughout the city.

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