Local & Community
Rancho Mirage and Palm Springs Drivers Face September Lane Closures
Drivers in Rancho Mirage and Palm Springs should prepare for several lane closures and road restrictions beginning Thursday and continuing throughout September.
In Rancho Mirage, the inside lanes of Highway 111 will close in both directions Thursday between Braemar Drive and Via Florencio.
Crews will be removing trees from the median islands. Drivers should expect delays, slow down through the work zone and consider using an alternate route.
Officials have not provided an estimated completion time for Thursday’s work.
Additional road changes are scheduled to begin next week in Palm Springs.
Starting September 15, Ramon Road will have lane reductions between Paseo Dorotea and Gene Autry Trail for approximately one month while crews install a new raised median.
The project will also affect drivers heading to Palm Springs International Airport. The left turn at Vela Road and Kirk Douglas Way will be blocked during the work.
Drivers heading to the airport are advised to use Airport Center Drive instead.
Then, on September 21 and 22, Gene Autry Trail will be closed through the wash between Via Escuela and the railroad bridge.
Crews will be clearing sand and performing maintenance work in the area during the closure.
City officials say the construction and closure schedules could change depending on weather conditions.
Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time, slow down in work zones and plan alternate routes when necessary.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 9, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. What’s your favorite NFL team?
A major cleanup is underway after powerful waves damaged 14 beachfront homes near Capistrano Beach in Orange County. Residents are concerned their homes could remain vulnerable without protective measures in place. Crews are clearing debris, while efforts to bring in protective boulders were delayed by high tide. #California #OrangeCounty #CapistranoBeach #CoastalWaves #Beachfront #WeatherNews
Two new Girl Scout cookies are coming in 2027 🍪 Meet Sparkables: a crunchy oatmeal cookie with chocolate chips and colorful sprinkles, developed with Partake in a facility designed to avoid the nine major food allergens. And for the pups: Patch Pals 🐾 Soft-baked, blueberry muffin-flavored dog cookies in four adorable designs. Both will be available online beginning in January. Which one are you most excited to try? #GirlScouts #GirlScoutCookies #NewCookies #DogTreats #FoodAllergyFriendly #CookieSeason
It’s more than just dancing — it’s fitness, confidence and community. A Coachella Valley dance studio is helping adults move their bodies, have fun and step into their power, one class at a time. And during Beyoncé’s birthday week, the energy was turned all the way up. “When in doubt, twerk it out.” See how VXN Worldwide Dance Company is getting the Valley moving — and building confidence along the way. Read more at NBCPalmSprings.com. #CoachellaValley #PalmSprings #Dance #Fitness #Community NBCPalmSprings
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. What are you going to be for Halloween? 🎃
Labor Day traffic is picking up in Palm Springs. If you’re heading out, our Maria Noble Valdez has what you can expect on the roads here. Be sure to stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs and nbcpalmsprings.com for more Labor Day coverage #LaborDay #LaborDayTraffic #PalmSprings #TrafficUpdate #i10
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) Cael Woody with the dot under pressure, 2) Tatum Webster with the pass breakup, 3) Ivan Garza with the rushing TD, 4) Sean Meza with the toe tap, or 5) Jesus. Valenzuela with the strong hands #fypage #fridaynightlights #top3 #hondaofthedesert
Me On A Plate is back! We head over to @tacquila_ps to talk to chef David Arreguin about his love of spice, being the seventh of nine children, and his drive to always follow his passion. Check it out now on our website nbcpalmsprings.com
Nearly a year after wildfires tore through Mountain Center, the scars are still visible along the Palms to Pines Highway. Now, fire crews are working to repair those burn areas and reduce the risk of flooding, erosion and mudslides when heavy rain arrives. The work includes fire-line suppression repairs, water bars and other measures designed to slow rainwater and keep burned soil from washing away. CAL FIRE Riverside County Battalion Chief Ryan Lubin says the steep terrain, dry brush and limited access continue to create challenges for mountain communities. With El Niño conditions expected to bring periods of heavy rain, officials say preparing now could help protect homes and communities from the aftermath of wildfire. The message from firefighters: preparation can save lives. Read the full story at NBCPalmSprings.com. #MountainCenter #Highway74 #PalmsToPines #CALFIRE #Wildfire WildfireRecovery FireSafety CoachellaValley SanJacintoMountains
Gas prices in Riverside County are climbing toward $6 a gallon — and that’s more than $1 higher than this time last year. A 15-gallon fill-up now costs about $86, leaving many drivers wondering how much longer they can absorb the rising cost. On this week’s Roggin Report, Fred Roggin and the panel debate how expensive gas is changing the way people travel, work and live — and why prices are so much higher here. Watch the full conversation at NBCPalmSprings.com. #RogginReport #FredRoggin #GasPrices #RiversideCounty #CoachellaValley