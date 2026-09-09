Rancho Mirage and Palm Springs Drivers Face September Lane Closures

Drivers in Rancho Mirage and Palm Springs should prepare for several lane closures and road restrictions beginning Thursday and continuing throughout September.

In Rancho Mirage, the inside lanes of Highway 111 will close in both directions Thursday between Braemar Drive and Via Florencio.

Crews will be removing trees from the median islands. Drivers should expect delays, slow down through the work zone and consider using an alternate route.

Officials have not provided an estimated completion time for Thursday’s work.

Additional road changes are scheduled to begin next week in Palm Springs.

Starting September 15, Ramon Road will have lane reductions between Paseo Dorotea and Gene Autry Trail for approximately one month while crews install a new raised median.

The project will also affect drivers heading to Palm Springs International Airport. The left turn at Vela Road and Kirk Douglas Way will be blocked during the work.

Drivers heading to the airport are advised to use Airport Center Drive instead.

Then, on September 21 and 22, Gene Autry Trail will be closed through the wash between Via Escuela and the railroad bridge.

Crews will be clearing sand and performing maintenance work in the area during the closure.

City officials say the construction and closure schedules could change depending on weather conditions.

Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time, slow down in work zones and plan alternate routes when necessary.

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