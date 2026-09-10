Alaska Airlines Resumes Nonstop Palm Springs to Santa Rosa Service

Palm Springs International Airport celebrated the return of Alaska Airlines’ nonstop seasonal service to Santa Rosa with a behind-the-scenes look at the flight’s arrival.

The route returned more than six weeks earlier than it did last year, giving travelers another direct option between Palm Springs and Northern California’s wine country.

Media members and local creators were given airside access to capture the Alaska Airlines aircraft as it arrived at PSP. The celebration also included refreshments, entertainment and a gateside send-off for passengers on the departing flight.

Airport and city leaders, along with passengers on the first flight, were on hand for interviews and the celebration.

“This particular flight, they're coming back six weeks earlier for their seasonal service,” an airport representative said. “It gives our tourists, our passengers, new direct service right to Northern California.”

The airport even marked the occasion with specially made cookies featuring the Palm Springs-to-Santa Rosa route.

Airport officials say expanding direct service is part of an effort to make travel more convenient for visitors and local passengers.

“More direct flights we have, the better it is for our travelers, and that's what we strive to do,” the representative said.

The return of the route also highlights the accessibility of Palm Springs International Airport for visitors arriving in the Coachella Valley.

“Well, our beautiful airport is part of the Palm Springs experience,” the representative said. “You can get off your plane, and in minutes you can be at your hotel. You can be out on the hiking trails.”

With the seasonal service back earlier than last year, travelers now have another nonstop option connecting Palm Springs with Santa Rosa and California’s wine country.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.