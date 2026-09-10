Local & Community
Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises To Highest Amount Since June 4
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular
gasoline in Riverside County rose today for the 23rd consecutive day,
increasing 2.4 cents to $5.822, its highest amount since June 4.
The average price has risen 30.2 cents over the past 23 days,
including 1.2 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price
Information Service. It is 10.4 cents more than one week ago, 27.4 cents higher
than one month ago and $1.289 greater than one year ago.
The average price has increased $1.271 since the start of the joint
U.S./Israel war on Iran on Feb. 28, which sent oil prices higher and
drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump.
The national average price rose for the 10th time in 11 days,
increasing 5.3 cents to $4.277. It has risen 19.9 cents over the past 11 days,
including 7.3 cents Wednesday, its largest increase since May 1.
The national average price increased five consecutive days, dropped
two-tenths of a cent Saturday and resumed rising Sunday. It is 13.4 cents more
than one week ago, 26.8 cents higher than one month ago and $1.084 greater than
one year ago.
The national average price has increased $1.295 since the attack on Iran.
The national average price is at its highest amount this late in the
calendar year, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at
GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000
stations.
Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.
By: City News Service
September 10, 2026
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