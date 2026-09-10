Local & Community
Coachella Adopts Anti-Nepotism Policy for City Commission Appointments
The Coachella City Council unanimously approved a new anti-nepotism policy Tuesday night, establishing new restrictions on appointments to the city's commissions and committees.
Under the policy, council members are prohibited from appointing family members, relatives or members of their household to city commissions and committees. The measure also prevents one council member from making an appointment on behalf of another council member.
The policy passed without opposition, adding a new layer of restrictions to the city's appointment process.
Council members Denise Delgado and Yadira Perez introduced the proposal. Delgado, who is also running for mayor, said the policy is intended to strengthen public trust by ensuring personal relationships do not influence appointments.
"There's a lot of distrust with the community and there's a feeling of nepotism in the city of Coachella and many other organizations here in the East Valley," Delgado said. "To address that is putting this policy through."
The issue of family appointments has surfaced before in Coachella. According to city records, former Councilmember Josie Gonzalez appointed her brother, Ruben Gonzalez, to the city's Planning Commission in 2019.
The policy also became a topic in the current mayoral race. Jesus Quino Gonzalez, Josie Gonzalez's nephew and a candidate for mayor, said he supports the new restrictions.
"I would never appoint a family member," Gonzalez said. "We're going to look at the most qualified candidates that can help us lead our city to a better tomorrow. I don't agree with appointing family members to commissions."
Gonzalez also said he believes the proposal has become part of the political campaign but emphasized his focus remains on the city's future.
With the council's approval, the anti-nepotism policy is now part of Coachella's rules governing future appointments. Any changes to the policy would require another vote by the City Council at a future meeting.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 9, 2026
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Coachella city council unanimously approved an anti-nepotism rule that ban an any Councilmember from appointing a family member or household member to the city’s commissions and committees. Tune in to our 11 p.m newscast as our @newsbyalondra breaks down the policy.
An anti-nepotism rule will be discussed and voted on at tonight’s Coachella City Council meeting - that would ban city council members from appointing their own family members or household members to commissions and committees. Tune in to our 8:30 p.m newscast and our socials and website as our @newsbyalondra brings us the latest details on that final vote.
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