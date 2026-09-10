Coachella Valley Communities Prepare to Mark 25 Years Since 9/11

Communities across the Coachella Valley will gather Friday to honor the lives lost and the first responders and heroes who responded to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, marking 25 years since the tragedy.

In Palm Springs, the Palm Springs Fire Department is inviting the public to its annual “Never Forget” ceremony at Fire Station 2 on North El Cielo Road. People will begin gathering at 8:15 a.m., with the ceremony scheduled to begin at 8:30.

Following the ceremony, community members are invited to stay for breakfast.

In Cathedral City, the Cathedral City Fire Department and city officials will hold a memorial at the fire station on Buddy Rogers Avenue. The ceremony begins at 8:15 a.m. and will include remarks from Mayor Raymond Gregory followed by a moment of silence.

The remembrance continues Friday evening in Indio, where American Legion Post 739 will hold a ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. at the Legion post off Sun Gold Street.

The event will include a bell ceremony, honor guard and candlelight vigil.

Indio will also unveil a new memorial featuring a 12-foot steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center.

Additional commemorative events are planned in Desert Hot Springs and La Quinta, giving residents throughout the valley opportunities to reflect on the anniversary.

The September 11 attacks killed nearly 3,000 people and led to the deaths of hundreds of firefighters, police officers and other first responders. The annual ceremonies provide an opportunity for local communities to remember those lives and recognize the service and sacrifice that followed.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.