Desert Fast Pitch Gives Coachella Valley Nonprofits a Chance to Compete for Funding

Local nonprofits are preparing to take the spotlight as Desert Fast Pitch gives organizations an opportunity to build their skills, showcase their impact and compete for critical funding.

The program brings participating nonprofits together for professional development, team building and camaraderie ahead of a semifinal event and grand finale.

Six finalists will ultimately advance to the Oct. 1 grand finale at Agua Caliente Casino, where they will have just three minutes to tell their organization's story, highlight its impact and make a case for funding.

The final presentations will take place before a live audience of community members, stakeholders, funders and business leaders.

Organizers say the program is about more than competition. It is designed to help nonprofits turn their stories and community impact into support while strengthening the organizations behind those efforts.

For the RAP Foundation, which provides programs focused on children and mentorship, participating in Desert Fast Pitch is an opportunity to build the business side of its mission.

"We love what we do, right? It's trying to help kids get instruments and mentorships and scholarships and that," a RAP Foundation representative said. "But you have to have the business behind it, right? And this is where the NPO, the Desert Fast Pitch, comes in."

Another participating nonprofit said the program offers an opportunity to expand its organization throughout the Coachella Valley.

"I think it's a great opportunity to help our organization to continue to move forward with our organization, to expand through the whole Coachella Valley," a representative said.

The organization also provides a mentoring program aimed at helping young boys develop a better understanding of themselves.

Nonprofits interested in getting involved with NPO Centric can find more information at npocentric.org.

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