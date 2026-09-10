'Healthy Desert, Healthy You' Summit Focuses on Coachella Valley Health

The Desert Healthcare District and Foundation hosted its annual 'Healthy Desert, Healthy You' summit today in Rancho Mirage.

The free event brought together community leaders and residents to discuss issues affecting health across the Coachella Valley, including health care access, housing, homelessness and food insecurity.

Organizers say the summit expanded its focus this year after residents and community leaders called for conversations that went beyond environmental health.

Panel discussions focused on the challenges facing the community and the resources available to address them. Keynote speakers emphasized the importance of bringing leaders and organizations together to work toward

common goals.

Our NBC Palm Springs' Thalia Hayden and Olivia Sandusky also served as moderators for several panel discussions during the event.

Organizers say they are already looking ahead to next year's fourth annual summit.