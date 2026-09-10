Johnny Costa’s Ristorante Celebrates 50 Years of Palm Springs History

A Palm Springs restaurant is celebrating a major milestone, marking 50 years of serving generations of customers and becoming part of the city’s culinary history.

Johnny Costa’s Ristorante is kicking off its 50th season, continuing the legacy of its late founder, Chef Johnny Costa.

The restaurant reopened for dinner Sept. 4 following its annual summer closure. The golden anniversary celebration continued Friday with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Ron deHarte and members of the community.

Costa’s history in Palm Springs includes a connection to one of the city’s most famous entertainers. He was known for serving as Frank Sinatra’s personal chef at Sinatra’s desert home.

Today, Costa’s son, Chef Vince Costa, and the family continue to operate the restaurant while keeping many of Johnny Costa’s original recipes on the menu.

Those longtime favorites include cioppino, clam linguine and the restaurant’s famous meatballs.

For five decades, Johnny Costa’s Ristorante has remained part of Palm Springs’ dining scene, welcoming locals and visitors while preserving recipes and traditions passed down through the Costa family.

The 50th season celebrates not only the restaurant’s longevity, but also the family, customers and community members who have helped make it a Palm Springs institution.

Fifty years later, the Costa family is still serving up a taste of Palm Springs history.

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