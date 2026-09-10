Local & Community
Palm Desert Council Seeks to Limit Planned Power Outages During Summer Heat
Palm Desert leaders are considering a resolution aimed at keeping the power on during the hottest months of the year.
The measure asks Southern California Edison to avoid scheduling planned power outages from June through early September, particularly during periods of triple-digit heat.
The proposal comes after a planned July outage that would have affected nearly 900 customers. SCE ultimately rescheduled the outage after residents and businesses raised concerns.
But council members say other maintenance-related outages have taken place during the summer, raising concerns about the impact on people and businesses during extreme heat.
Under the proposed resolution, Palm Desert would ask SCE to take the seasonal heat into account when scheduling planned maintenance and to provide earlier communication about outages.
Council members say advance notice is particularly important during the summer, when residents and businesses need time to prepare for the loss of electricity and the challenges that can come with extreme temperatures.
The issue is especially significant in the Coachella Valley, where summer temperatures regularly reach triple digits.
The Palm Desert City Council is scheduled to consider the resolution at 4 p.m. Thursday at Palm Desert City Hall.
If approved, the resolution would formally communicate the city’s request to Southern California Edison regarding the timing and notification of planned outages.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 10, 2026
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