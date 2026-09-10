Local & Community
Palm Desert Council to Consider SCE Outage Resolution
PALM DESERT (CNS) - The Palm Desert City Council will consider a
resolution today calling on Southern California Edison to minimize planned
power outages during the hottest summer months.
The proposed resolution asks SCE to schedule planned outages outside
June, July, August and early September when feasible, particularly during
periods of triple-digit heat.
The proposal follows concerns raised over a maintenance outage
initially scheduled for July 28 that would have affected 878 customers.
Residents voiced concerns about being without power for several hours during
high temperatures, and SCE ultimately rescheduled the outage to Aug. 9.
During outreach related to the planned outages, city staff learned
that some nearby businesses were unaware their electrical service would be
affected, while other businesses reported renting portable generators at
additional cost, according to a city staff report.
City officials acknowledged that routine maintenance is necessary to
maintain the safety and reliability of the electrical grid.
``The intent of the proposed resolution is not to interfere with SCE's
responsibility to maintain the electrical system,'' the staff report states.
The resolution also asks SCE to coordinate and communicate with the
city and affected customers so residents and businesses have adequate time to
prepare for planned outages.
The City Council meeting will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday at City Hall,
73-510 Fred Waring Drive.
Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.
By: City News Service
September 10, 2026
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