Palm Desert Council to Consider SCE Outage Resolution

PALM DESERT (CNS) - The Palm Desert City Council will consider a

resolution today calling on Southern California Edison to minimize planned

power outages during the hottest summer months.



The proposed resolution asks SCE to schedule planned outages outside

June, July, August and early September when feasible, particularly during

periods of triple-digit heat.



The proposal follows concerns raised over a maintenance outage

initially scheduled for July 28 that would have affected 878 customers.

Residents voiced concerns about being without power for several hours during

high temperatures, and SCE ultimately rescheduled the outage to Aug. 9.



During outreach related to the planned outages, city staff learned

that some nearby businesses were unaware their electrical service would be

affected, while other businesses reported renting portable generators at

additional cost, according to a city staff report.



City officials acknowledged that routine maintenance is necessary to

maintain the safety and reliability of the electrical grid.



``The intent of the proposed resolution is not to interfere with SCE's

responsibility to maintain the electrical system,'' the staff report states.



The resolution also asks SCE to coordinate and communicate with the

city and affected customers so residents and businesses have adequate time to

prepare for planned outages.



The City Council meeting will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday at City Hall,

73-510 Fred Waring Drive.



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