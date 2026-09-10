Palm Desert Woman Accused of Killing Husband Faces Murder Charge

A 65-year-old Palm Desert woman is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of her husband, as prosecutors reveal a history of alleged domestic violence between the couple.

Vicki Kim was arrested September 4 in the 35,000 block of Gateway Drive after Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Enclave Condominiums. Her husband, identified in court records as R. Kaufman, was found dead.

According to court records, Kim is accused of killing her husband with a deadly and dangerous weapon identified as a flagpole.

Neighbors said the arrest came as a shock in the normally quiet condominium community.

“It's really shocking,” resident Robert Olson said. “I mean, this is a quiet community, a lot of families here. Everybody gets along and something like that is just very shocking and sad.”

Olson said he watched as deputies arrived at the complex September 4.

“Sheriffs pulled in the back. I mean, I saw them out the window and, you know, one, two, three, and then they kept growing,” Olson said.

Olson also recalled seeing Kim arrested at the complex earlier this year, although he said he did not know the circumstances at the time.

Riverside County prosecutors now say that January arrest was connected to a pattern of alleged domestic violence involving Kim and her husband.

The District Attorney's Office says Kim had previously faced multiple domestic violence cases involving the victim. Prosecutors say she was arrested and charged with a felony in January, and criminal protective orders were issued.

At the time, prosecutors say Kim also had four pending misdemeanor charges stemming from separate alleged incidents of domestic violence and violations of previous protective orders.

According to prosecutors, they sought to have the felony case move forward. However, they say a judge ultimately resolved all of Kim's cases as misdemeanors, and she was later released from custody. The protective orders were also terminated.

The District Attorney's Office is now asking the court not to grant Kim probation in the murder case.

Kim is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Andrew Larson Justice Center.

The case remains ongoing, and the allegations against Kim have not been proven in court.

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