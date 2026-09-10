Palm Springs Police Lieutenant William Hutchinson Retires After 28 Years

The Palm Springs Police Department is saying goodbye to another veteran of the force, announcing the retirement of Lieutenant William Hutchinson after 28 years of service.

Hutchinson held several leadership roles during his career, including overseeing personnel training, hiring and recruiting before later commanding the department's Investigations Bureau.

He went on to found and build the Coachella Valley Real-Time Intelligence Center, developing partnerships with law enforcement agencies throughout the region.

The department says Hutchinson also played a role in launching Palm Springs' Drone as First Responder program, using technology to support police response and public safety operations.

Hutchinson also led the department's technology governance implementation, creating a framework that has since been referenced by law enforcement agencies across California.

His retirement marks the departure of another longtime member of the Palm Springs Police Department after nearly three decades of service to the community and the region.

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