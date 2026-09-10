Palm Springs Police to Host Community 'Walk with a Cop' Safety Event

The Palm Springs Police Department is inviting the community to take part in its second "Walk with a Cop" event later this month, promoting pedestrian safety while strengthening connections between officers and residents.

The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, beginning at 7 a.m. at the Forever Marilyn statue in downtown Palm Springs.

The morning will begin with a brief pedestrian safety class before participants join officers for a community walk. Organizers say people of all ages are welcome, with multiple walking groups and distances available to accommodate different fitness levels.

"It's big. We have a lot of running groups, a lot of walking groups in Palm Springs," a department representative said. "Unfortunately, I see every day them doing things that aren't the safest."

The department says the event is designed to benefit everyone, including experienced walkers, runners and cyclists.

"Even seasoned walkers, seasoned runners, seasoned cyclists, they could all learn something," the representative said. "It's just a class to teach the best ways to be safe in our community and protect themselves."

Officials encourage participants to register in advance through the Palm Springs Police Department's website or social media accounts.

The event is part of the department's ongoing effort to promote public safety while building relationships with the community through educational outreach.

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