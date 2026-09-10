Palm Springs Unified Expands Enrollment for Spanish Dual Language Immersion Program

Palm Springs Unified School District is inviting families to enroll students in its Spanish Dual Language Immersion Program, with openings currently available in the program's youngest grade levels.

The program is designed to help students become bilingual and biliterate by developing reading, writing and speaking skills in both Spanish and English throughout their elementary school years.

"One of our goals is for the students to become bilingual and biliterate, meaning that they're going to be able to read and write in both languages," said Jairo Alcantar, the district's Dual Immersion Teacher on Special Assignment.

Students begin the program in transitional kindergarten through first grade, where approximately 90% of instruction is delivered in Spanish and 10% in English. The balance gradually shifts each year until students reach a 50-50 split between the two languages by fifth grade.

District officials say there are currently openings for primary grade students at Two Bunch Palms Elementary School and Vista del Monte Elementary School.

"We have some spaces and we want the community to take advantage of this opportunity for our students to become bilingual and biliterate," Alcantar said.

Students and parents say the program offers benefits that extend well beyond the classroom.

Abigail Gonzalez, a student in the program, said learning a second language can open doors in the future.

"It's really important to learn more than one language because you get to travel, but when you're big, you could get more jobs," Gonzalez said.

Katie Payan, a dual immersion teacher and parent, said the program has strengthened her family's connection to its culture while giving her children the confidence to communicate in different settings.

"We've seen just such a growth, connection to our culture, connection to our families in ways that maybe we wouldn't have had otherwise," Payan said.

District officials emphasize that families do not need to speak Spanish at home for their children to participate, and support is available throughout the program.

Students also have opportunities to use their language skills beyond the classroom. Jimena Langarica said participating in a collaboration with students in San Miguel de Allende allowed her to connect with others while strengthening her bilingual abilities.

Families interested in enrolling can learn more by visiting the Palm Springs Unified School District's Dual Language Immersion Program webpage or by contacting Two Bunch Palms Elementary or Vista del Monte Elementary School.

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