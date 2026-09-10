Pet of the Week: Meet Sasha, a Playful Kitten Looking for Her Forever Home

Meet Sasha, this week's Pet of the Week from Animal Samaritans. Valerie Katz brought the friendly kitten by the studio, and it's easy to see why she's such a favorite around the shelter.

Sasha is a smart, affectionate kitten who loves people and will come when called. She enjoys playing with feathers, kitty balls and tunnels, though she's just as happy to curl up and be a lap cat, complete with a loud purr and the occasional nose kiss. She came to the shelter with her siblings and spent time in foster care, which helped her get comfortable around people early on. She has a medium length, fluffy coat that will need occasional brushing to prevent matting, and she gets along well with other animals, making her a good fit for households with existing pets.

Animal Samaritans will hold an adoption event Saturday, September 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Petco on Highway 111 in Palm Desert. Staff will be on hand with adoptable pets and will work with visitors to find the right match for their home.

If you're interested in adopting Sasha or meeting other available pets, you can find more information on the Animal Samaritans website.



