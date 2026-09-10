Local & Community
Princess Diana’s Iconic ‘Revenge Dress’ Heads to Auction for $300,000
One of Princess Diana’s most iconic dresses could soon have a new owner — if the price is right.
The famous black silk gown, designed by Christina Stambolian and known around the world as the “revenge dress,” is heading to auction at Sotheby’s in New York on Dec. 9. The dress is expected to sell for between $150,000 and $300,000.
Diana wore the off-the-shoulder, figure-hugging dress on June 29, 1994, to a fundraising dinner at London’s Serpentine Gallery. That same evening, her then-husband, Prince Charles, acknowledged his infidelity during a televised interview.
The bold dress quickly became one of Diana’s most recognizable fashion moments and was later dubbed the “revenge dress.”
Diana had previously included the gown among 79 dresses she put up for auction in 1997 to benefit cancer and AIDS charities. The dress was purchased at that auction and has remained with its current owners for nearly three decades.
Before the December auction, the dress will go on an international exhibition tour. It will be displayed in London from Sept. 18 to 24, followed by stops in Hong Kong, Geneva and New York.
The upcoming sale marks the first time the dress has been offered at auction in nearly 30 years.
For royal fashion fans, the gown represents much more than a famous little black dress. Its dramatic appearance, timing and place in Diana’s public life have made it one of the most recognizable pieces of clothing associated with the late Princess of Wales.
And now, after nearly three decades, someone could take it home — for potentially $300,000.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 10, 2026
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