Suicide Prevention Month Highlights Importance of Speaking Up and Seeking Help

September marks National Suicide Prevention Month, bringing renewed attention to suicide awareness and the importance of reaching out to people who may be struggling.

Jonathan Bierner, a local resident is sharing his personal experience with suicidal thoughts and mental health challenges in hopes of helping others.

Berner said he realized he was gay at a young age and struggled with the fear and shame he associated with accepting his identity.

He said those feelings contributed to suicidal thoughts during his childhood.

“I just couldn't put that kind of shame on my family,” Bierner said.

Bierner recalled an experience from his childhood that added to those feelings of shame. While watching a movie that included a gay character, he said a comment from a family member made him fear how his family might react if they knew he was gay.

He said getting professional mental health support was difficult at the time. He said he repeatedly asked his parents for help before eventually seeing a psychologist after coming out.

Today, Bierner said he is proud that he survived those difficult years and has been able to use his experiences to advocate for others.

“I never would have accomplished a lot of the things that I've accomplished in my life had I terminated this life,” Berner said. “And a lot of those accomplishments helped a lot of people.”

Mental health professionals say conversations about suicide can play an important role in prevention.

Jessica Steinman, chief clinical officer at No Matter What Recovery, said people should not be afraid to directly address suicidal thoughts when they believe someone may be struggling.

She also said friends and family should pay attention to changes in behavior, including isolation, canceling plans, not answering calls or ignoring messages.

Steinman said those signs can be reasons to make an extra effort to check on someone.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide remains a leading cause of death in the United States.

For people experiencing a mental health crisis or thoughts of suicide, help is available by calling or texting 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Experts say reaching out can be the first step toward getting support, and people do not have to face a mental health crisis alone.