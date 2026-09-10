The Pulse: Top Three Stories Trending on NBC Palm Springs

Let’s turn to our Digi Day for today’s Digital Minute of what’s happening on our website.

Thanks for the introduction, Noor. I’m Digi Dave, and welcome to The Pulse.

Today, we’re going over the top three stories getting the most attention on the NBC Palm Springs website.

Let’s get into it.

Number one: Palm Springs Announces Lineup for the Fifth Annual Pride on the Page Book Festival.

The free event takes place Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, with daytime and evening programs celebrating LGBTQ+ authors, storytellers and the community.

Number two: CSUSB Offering Free 10-Week Mini MBA Program in Palm Desert.

The program is designed for people in the community who are looking to start their own business, retool their skills or take an existing business to a new level of sustainable and scalable growth.

And number three: our breaking news coverage of a juvenile detained after a bomb threat prompted a lockdown at Palm Springs High School.

Palm Springs Police say a juvenile suspected of making the threat has been detained on suspicion of making a false bomb report.

Here’s a quick recap if you missed it. Palm Springs High School was placed on lockdown at 11:30 Thursday morning, and the lockdown was lifted about two hours later. Police said students and staff were safe.

Those are the top three stories trending on our website today.

Head to NBCPalmSprings.com to keep up with the latest local news.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.