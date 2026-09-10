Local & Community
Two Valley Locals Remember 9/11 Victims 25 Years Later
Tomorrow marks 25 years since the September 11 attacks — a day that changed the country forever.
Across the Coachella Valley, community members are coming together to remember the lives lost and honor the first responders who answered the call.
Rudy Perez has organized a local 9/11 remembrance ceremony for 19 years. For him, the tradition is deeply personal.
Perez says a close friend from his college days at Long Beach State University became a New York firefighter and was killed during the attacks.
Perez says he has never forgotten his friend or the firefighters who lost their lives that day.
He says organizing the annual ceremony is his way of honoring those who protect others every day.
The ceremony will be held tomorrow at the Indio American Legion, Post 736.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 10, 2026
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