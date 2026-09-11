9/11 Ceremonies to Take Place Across Coachella Valley

INDIO (CNS) - Cities throughout the Coachella Valley will commemorate

the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks today with

ceremonies honoring the first responders and others who died.



In Cathedral City, the fire department and EMS will host a public

remembrance ceremony at 8:15 a.m. Friday at Fire Station No. 1, 6895 Buddy

Rogers Drive.



The community will hold a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., which marks

the moment American Airlines Flight 11 struck the north tower of the World

Trade Center, followed by a second moment of silence at 9:03 a.m. for when

United Airlines Flight 175 struck the south tower.



``Twenty-five years have passed, and the obligation we carry has not

changed,'' Fire Chief Michael Contreras said in a statement.



Contreras and Mayor Raymond Gregory will deliver remarks during the event.



The Palm Springs Fire Department will host the Never Forget 9/11

Remembrance Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at Fire Station No. 2, located at 300 N. El

Cielo Road.



Attendees are encouraged to arrive by 8:15 a.m., and coffee and

doughnuts will be available following the ceremony.



In Indio, the city will hold a ceremony at 9 a.m. at Miles Avenue

Park, 82540 Miles Ave.



``Twenty-five years later, the memory of September 11 continues to

remind us of the lives we lost, and the remarkable courage shown in the face of

tragedy,'' Mayor Elaine Holmes said in a statement.



Following the ceremony, the city will unveil a memorial dedicated to

those impacted by Sept. 11. A 12-foot steel beam recovered from the World Trade

Center in New York will be at the heart of the memorial, officials said.



``May this memorial serve as a place of reflection, remembrance and

learning for generations to come,'' Holmes said.



The National Hispanic Construction Alliance's Desert Cities Chapter

will hold a community event in Desert Hot Springs. The event will feature a

moment of silence and a fire truck displaying the American flag at 5:30 p.m. at

Casa Blanca restaurant, 66370 Pierson Blvd.



In La Quinta, the city will host a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. at the

Civic Center campus, 78495 Calle Tampico.



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