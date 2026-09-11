Local & Community
Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors fallen first responders 25 years later
Twenty-five years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, firefighters, first responders, families and civilians gathered at Morongo Casino Resort and Spa for the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.
The event honors the firefighters and other first responders who lost their lives while responding to the attacks on the World Trade Center.
Fire Capt. Eric Hille said Sept. 11 changed the course of his life. In the years following the attacks, he took a leave of absence from the fire department to join the U.S. Army and spent nearly four years deployed.
“Since then, I've just tried to do everything I can to pay honor and respect for those lost on 9/11,” Hille said.
The memorial stair climb also serves as an opportunity to educate younger generations about the events of Sept. 11 and the sacrifices made by first responders.
Organizers said the goal is to honor those who died, support their families and help educate the current fire service about preventing future line-of-duty deaths.
Among those attending were two first responders who responded to opposite sides of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11. For David Judge and Paul Haynie, the event marked the first time they met.
They recalled the fear and uncertainty of the days immediately following the attacks, including seeing military aircraft over lower Manhattan as the country entered a new period of conflict.
Family members also attended to show their support for firefighters and the broader public safety community.
David Judge's wife, Annemarie, works with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. She said the organization focuses on honoring fallen firefighters, supporting their families and helping prevent future deaths in the fire service.
For civilians such as Brett Guerrero, the anniversary also brings back vivid memories of the shock and fear of that day.
Guerrero said he also remembers a sense of unity across the country as people set aside political differences and came together following the attacks.
That spirit of unity was reflected at the Morongo event as participants climbed 26 flights of stairs three times in memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
For those gathered, the climb served as both a physical challenge and a reminder that the events of Sept. 11 remain a defining moment for generations of first responders and civilians.
By: Maria Noble Valdez
September 11, 2026
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