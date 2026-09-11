Local & Community
Board Games Are Helping Coachella Valley Residents Build Friendships and Community
Friday’s are D&D Night at the Dragon's Den in Palm Desert, where the motto is "Roll. Play. Belong." For owner Mindy Conant, the shop was never just about the games.
"Early on, we realized that it wasn't just about meeting, playing a game, and going home," Mindy said. "I've had so many people come to me and be like, I finally found my people."
Mental health experts say that sense of belonging matters more than people might think. Melissa Hawkins with the Betty Ford Center says role-playing games like Dungeons & Dragons help people build meaningful social connections, especially because players have to work together to solve problems and tell a story as a group.
"Anytime people can get together, they can connect with other people, especially other people who like the same things they do, have the same interests," Hawkins said. "It just helps levels of anxiety, stress, depression. That connection is hugely important." At a time when loneliness remains a growing concern nationwide, experts say connecting with others in person, not just online, can have real mental health benefits.
Regulars at the Dragon's Den say they've felt that firsthand. "I love coming here just because it gets me out of the house," one player said. "You just get used to being out with other people. It really gets you going."
The Dragon's Den hosts Beginner D&D Night on the first Friday of every month for newcomers who want to learn the game. For players looking to play more regularly, the shop also runs Guild Nights on the second and third Friday of each month which is a series of interconnected campaigns created for Dragon's Den members. Those events start at 5:30 p.m., with first-time attendees asked to arrive early to work on making any campaign-specific changes to their character sheets.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 11, 2026
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