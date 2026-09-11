Coachella Valley Blood Drive Set for September 19

A community-wide blood drive is coming to the Coachella Valley September 19, with organizers hoping residents will roll up their sleeves and help save lives.

The Rotary Clubs of the Coachella Valley are partnering with LifeStream Blood Bank for the valley-wide donation event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Blood donations will be collected at two locations: the YMCA in Palm Desert and the Palm Springs Police Department training room.

Organizers are hoping to collect more than 100 units of blood during the event.

The effort also ties into Hunger Action Month. For every unit of blood donated, organizers say between $10 and $20 will be contributed to FIND Food Bank to support its work addressing hunger in the Coachella Valley.

Aaron Rosen, one of the organizers behind the effort, said the goal is to bring the community together around two important causes.

"We're real excited about it, trying to get the whole community out to donate," Rosen said.

Organizers are also hoping to clear up some common misconceptions about who can donate blood.

Rosen said eligibility is determined through the health screening process, which considers a donor's current health, lifestyle and other factors. He said many people who assume they cannot donate may still be eligible.

According to Rosen, people with controlled diabetes may be able to donate, although individual eligibility is determined during the screening process.

Anyone considering donating should answer the screening questions honestly and allow medical staff to determine whether they are eligible.

The September 19 event is designed to make donating accessible at multiple locations while also giving residents an opportunity to support the local food bank.

Rosen said he plans to donate blood himself and encourage his son to participate as well.

For residents who are eligible, organizers are encouraging the community to make time on September 19 and help reach the goal of more than 100 donated units.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.