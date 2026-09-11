Coachella Valley Communities Mark 25 Years Since 9/11

It was a day of remembrance across the Coachella Valley Friday as communities marked 25 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Events were held in several Valley cities, with another annual remembrance ceremony scheduled Friday evening at American Legion Post 739 in Indio.

The ceremony, which begins at 6 p.m., brings together community members, first responders, military personnel and others to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks and remember the lasting impact of September 11.

Among the scheduled speakers are Indio City Councilmember Oscar Ortiz, Indio Police Chief Brian Tully and Assemblymember Jeff Gonzalez, along with a representative from the Hunter Lopez Foundation.

The annual Indio event is organized by Rudy Morales, who said he continues the tradition in memory of a firefighter friend who died in the attacks.

Morales said the two attended the same university and had talked about their future careers, including his friend's desire to become a firefighter in New York.

"He never made it back," Morales said. "And for me, I got to pay tribute to him."

Morales said remembering September 11 remains a responsibility to the people who died and to future generations.

"We can't forget this day," he said.

The anniversary also prompted people across the Valley to reflect on where they were when they first learned about the attacks.

Morales was in Palm Springs on September 11, 2001, preparing to travel to New York for work. His flight was delayed for several days, and he said he woke up to the news of the attacks and struggled to understand what was happening.

NBC Palm Springs News Director David Reese also recalled that morning. At the time, Reese was working for NBC 4 in Los Angeles and had friends staying at his home ahead of a Madonna concert scheduled that night.

He said he woke up around 8 a.m. Pacific time and saw images of the Twin Towers on television.

"I realized, oh my God, that's the Twin Towers," Reese recalled.

His phone immediately began receiving calls, and he went to the station to begin covering the attacks. Reese said he remained at the station for approximately 72 hours as news organizations worked around the clock to cover the unfolding tragedy.

Twenty-five years later, the memories of September 11 remain vivid for those who experienced the attacks directly and for millions of Americans who watched the events unfold from afar.

Across the Coachella Valley, ceremonies like the one in Indio provide an opportunity to remember those who were lost, honor first responders and reflect on an event that continues to shape the country.

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