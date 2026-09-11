Palm Springs Invests $1 Million to Support Local Small Businesses

Palm Springs is investing $1 million over five years to help local small businesses get started and grow.

The Palm Springs City Council approved a five-year agreement to expand the BizUp Small Business Support Program, which provides entrepreneurs with business training, one-on-one coaching and access to microgrants.

Under the program, 75% of the city's annual funding — or $150,000 each year — will go directly toward microgrants for qualifying entrepreneurs.

BizUp will serve entrepreneurs throughout Palm Springs, with priority outreach to Section 14 survivors and their descendants.

The program is designed to provide more than financial assistance. Entrepreneurs will also have access to business training and individualized coaching intended to help them navigate the challenges of starting and operating a small business.

City officials say the investment is part of a broader effort to expand economic opportunity and strengthen support for locally owned businesses.

For entrepreneurs looking to turn an idea into a business or grow an existing operation, the program will provide access to resources that can help address some of the financial and practical challenges that come with running a small business.

The five-year commitment gives the city an opportunity to continue building the program while directing a significant portion of its funding toward direct assistance for local entrepreneurs.

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