Local & Community
The Pulse: Four Stories Remembering 25 Years Since 9/11
As the nation marks 25 years since the September 11 attacks, today’s Digital Minute highlights four stories on NBC Palm Springs remembering the lives lost, the survivors and the lasting impact of that day.
With no morning newscast on September 11, Digi Dave takes a look at some of the stories featured on the NBC Palm Springs website as communities across the country pause to remember.
The first story, “25 Years After 9/11, Families and Survivors Gather to Remember,” looks at this year’s anniversary ceremonies. Family members and survivors gathered to honor those killed when hijacked planes struck the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
The annual reading of the victims’ names remains a central part of the remembrance. This year’s ceremonies also included recognition of the thousands of people who have died in the years since the attacks from illnesses linked to exposure at Ground Zero.
The second story focuses on a 9/11 survivor who escaped the World Trade Center Marriott.
The survivor recalls preparing to leave the hotel and describing a moment when a touch on the shoulder felt like an urgent message to get out. The story provides a personal perspective on the confusion and fear surrounding the attacks and the decisions people made in an effort to survive.
The third story looks at a Pennsylvania teacher using a personal connection to Flight 93 to help teach students about September 11.
The teacher and colleagues developed lesson plans based on the stories of four Flight 93 heroes, focusing on age-appropriate themes including kindness, courage and responsibility.
“I tell the kids you can be an everyday superhero too,” the teacher said. “Anybody can be.”
The fourth story examines how the 9/11 anniversary can trigger renewed grief and emotional distress, even for people who experienced the attacks indirectly or have spent years processing their memories.
Experts encourage people to extend kindness and compassion to themselves and others while reflecting on what September 11 meant 25 years ago and what it continues to mean today.
Together, the four stories offer different perspectives on an anniversary that continues to resonate across generations — through remembrance, personal stories, education and the ongoing process of grief.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 11, 2026
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