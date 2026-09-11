Local & Community
Very Caliente: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in the Coachella Valley
Hispanic Heritage Month is just days away, and Very Caliente is celebrating the culture, history and contributions of Latino communities across the United States.
Host Nour Milla and guest Luis Camacho discuss why the month-long celebration is important and what it means to them personally. Milla, who is Colombian, and Camacho, who is Puerto Rican, also highlight the diversity of cultures and traditions represented throughout the Latino community.
Hispanic Heritage Month begins September 15 and runs through October 15. What began in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week was later expanded to a month-long observance.
The celebration recognizes the contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans in areas including culture, the arts, business and communities across the country.
The Coachella Valley will have an early start to the festivities, with the McCallum Theatre kicking off its new season September 12 with a community block party.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and will feature Latin food trucks before the evening concludes with a concert by Ozomatli, the Grammy Award-winning group known for its blend of Latin music, funk and fusion.
Milla and Camacho say events like the McCallum celebration offer an opportunity for people throughout the Valley to experience and celebrate Latino culture through music, food and community.
The conversation also turns to one of the most popular ways to celebrate any culture: food.
Camacho shares his love of Boricua, or Puerto Rican, cuisine, while Milla talks about her appreciation for Mexican food, particularly birria tacos.
From music and food to history and cultural traditions, Hispanic Heritage Month offers an opportunity to recognize the many communities and cultures that contribute to the fabric of the United States.
For Milla and Camacho, it is also a chance to celebrate their own backgrounds while inviting the entire Coachella Valley to join in the celebration.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 11, 2026
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