Amazon Rolls Out AI Tool to Help Customers Spot Scams

Amazon is rolling out a new artificial intelligence tool designed to help customers determine whether suspicious texts, emails or calls are legitimate.

The feature, called Alexa for Shopping, allows users to share details about a message with Alexa and ask whether it could be a scam. The tool comes as scammers increasingly impersonate Amazon representatives to obtain personal and financial information.

Debby Nusz was recently targeted by a scammer who claimed her bank account had been compromised.

“They had my full Social Security number,” Nusz said.

Amazon says the tool can cross-reference information provided by users with its communication records to determine whether the company actually contacted them.

The feature can also flag common scams, including fake job offers and requests for payments or sensitive information.

Amazon says the goal is to give customers another way to verify suspicious communications before taking action.